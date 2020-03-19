CARIBBEAN TRAVEL NEWS ROUNDUP- March 20, 2020

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

March 20, 2020:

The Caribbean region now has over 200 COVID-19 Cases, with eight deaths in total reported in Guyana, The Dominican Republic, Martinique, Cuba, Jamaica, Curacao and the Cayman Islands, respectively.

While several Caribbean nations have reported over 200 COVID-19 cases, at least five remain coronavirus free. They are: Anguilla, The BVI, Grenada, Belize and the Turks & Caicos.

Guyana, the Dominican Republic and Anguilla took the extraordinary measure this week of shutting their international ports amid The COVID-19 pandemic. Guyana has seen 1 death while the DR has reported two deaths, but Anguilla remains coronavirus free.

Several hotels in the Caribbean have closed temporarily as travellers dwindle. They include Half Moon in Jamaica, Saint Lucia’s Body Holiday and Rendezvous resorts as well as Excellence Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

While several airlines are dialing back on flying to the Caribbean, Caribbean Airlines says its said its flights are operating. It urges customers needing the most up to date information on its services, to visit the airline’s website at caribbean-airlines.com, as well as its social media pages.

All major cruise companies, including Carnival Cruise Lines; Norwegian Cruise Lines; MSC Cruises; and Royal Caribbean, are, at a minimum, suspending sailings from American ports until at least April 11. Virgin Voyages, will postpone the launch of its first ship to July.

