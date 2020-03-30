Coronavirus Cases In The Caribbean Continues Steady Uptick

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Mon. March 30, 2020: Like around the world and in the US, the Caribbean continues to see a steady uptick in both deaths and total number of COVID-19 cases across the region.

As of last night, the number of COVID-19 cases totaled 1,52 according to a News Americas analysis as the death toll reached 59.

The Dominican Republic, however, continues to lead the region with the highest number of cases, adding 140 new cases to bring its total confirmed cases to 8599. This as the country’s death toll jumped to 39, from 28 on Saturday.

Elsewhere in the region, the virus is also up ticking. Cuba has 139 cases now and three deaths.

Guadeloupe now has 106 cases, as the territory’s death total also increased to 4.

The French Caribbean territory of Martinique has 93 cases but did not report an increase to date. It also has only one death.

Here’s where other countries in this region now stack up right now:

Puerto Rico – 127 plus 5 deaths

Trinidad and Tobago – 78 plus 3 deaths

Aruba – 50

Barbados – 33

Jamaica – 32 but it still has only one death.

French Guiana – 28

US Virgin Islands – 23

Bermuda – 22

Haiti – 15

Dominica – 11

St. Martin – 11

Bahamas – 11

Grenada – 9

St. Lucia – 9

Cayman Islands – 8 plus one death

Suriname – 8

Curacao – 8 plus one death

Guyana – 8 plus one death

Antigua & Barbuda – 7

Sint Maarten – 6

Montserrat – 5

St. Barth – 5

Turks & Caicos – 4

Belize – 2

Anguilla – 2

British Virgin Islands – 2

St. Kitts & Nevis – 2

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Globally there are now 720,555 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 33,918 people around the world have died including over 10,000 in Italy and 2,458 people in the US.

