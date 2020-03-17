COVID-19 Cases In The Caribbean Surpasses 100

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By NAN Staff Writer

NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Mar. 18, 2020: The number of COVID-19 cases in the Caribbean continues to uptick with the total reported cases reaching 111 last night, as Barbados reported its first two cases and the U.S. Virgin Islands added a second.

The Dominican Republic continues to lead the region with 21 cases but shockingly, Guadeloupe’s case load jumped to 18 yesterday with the French Caribbean territory reporting 12 new cases.

Martinique has 15 cases while Jamaica said its confirmed cases is now 12, not 15 as was initially reported.

Here’s the count for other countries confirming COVID-19 cases to date:

French Guiana – 11

Guyana – 7

Cuba – 7

Puerto Rico – 5

Trinidad and Tobago – 5

Curacao – 3

St. Barths – 3

Aruba – 3

Barbados -2

St. Lucia – 2

Saint Martin – 2

USVI – 2

Antigua & Barbuda – 1

Bahamas – 1

Cayman Islands – 1

St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 1

Suriname – 1

CORONA FREE NATIONS

The only coronavirus free nations in the Caribbean currently are:

Haiti

Belize

Grenada

Turks & Caicos

Bermuda

British Virgin Islands

Bonaire

Globally, there are now 198,373 cases and 7,981 deaths.

NewsAmericasNow.com