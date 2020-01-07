News Americas, NEW YORK, NY., Tues. Jan. 7, 2020: Images of the destruction caused by a 6.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked Puerto Rico early Tuesday morning have begun emerging even as the US Geological Survey registered numerous aftershocks, one as high as 5.6.

US Customs and Border reported power outages throughout the island, but a tsunami warning was cancelled.

Here are some of the images from the damage caused by the earthquake as taken by Kike Bartolomei/@Kike_Bartolomei, Associate Editor @ESPNSports in Puerto Rico and by Getty’s RICARDO ARDUENGO.

A man carries a St. Jude statue from the Inmaculada Concepcion church ruins that was built in 1841 and collapsed after an earthquake hit the island in Guayanilla, Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Calle Aurora en el Pueblo en Ponce. ( Kike Bartolomei image)

Damage around the Monument to the Abolition of Slavery at Abolition Park in Barrio Cuarto in Ponce, Puerto Rico. (Kike Bartolomei image)

This road in La Guancha in Ponce was cracked open. (Kike Bartolomei image)

Captain Correa Street in the Town in Ponce. (Kike Bartolomei image)

Patients at Damas Hospital in Ponce waiting for directions to return to the facility. (Kike Bartolomei image)



Workers clear a landslide on Highway 2, after an earthquake hit the island in Ponce, Puerto Rico on January 7, 2020. (Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO/AFP via Getty Images)

The post In Photos – Damage From 6.6 Magnitude Earthquake In Puerto Rico Emerges appeared first on Caribbean and Latin America Daily News.