Latin America Now Has Over 170,000 Coronavirus Cases

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. April 29, 2020: The number of coronavirus cases in Latin America is still on the rise with a New Americas analysis putting the number of confirmed cases from the virus at 170,122 last night. The number of deaths region wide reached 8,550 yesterday.

Brazil continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic in the region, reaching 68,188 cases Tuesday and reporting 4,674 deaths.

Peru has the second highest number of cases in Latin America with 28,699 and 782 deaths while Ecuador now has the third highest number of cases at 23,240 cases and 663 deaths.

Here’s where the rest of the region stands:

Mexico – 15,529 cases and 1,434 deaths

Chile – 14,365 cases and 207 deaths

Panama – 6,021 cases and 167 deaths

Colombia – 5,597 cases and 253 deaths

Argentina – 4,003 cases and 197 deaths

Bolivia – 1,014 cases and 53 deaths

Costa Rica – 697 cases and 6 deaths

Honduras – 702 cases and 64 deaths

Uruguay – 620 cases and 15 deaths

Guatemala – 530 cases and 15 deaths

El Salvador – 345 cases and 8 deaths

Venezuela – 329 cases and 10 deaths

Paraguay – 230 cases and 9 deaths

Nicaragua – 13 cases and 3 deaths