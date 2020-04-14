One Caribbean Country Now Has Over 3,100 Cases Of Coronavirus

Caribbean News, Latin America News:
By NAN Staff Writer
News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. April 14, 2020: The number of confirmed cases of the new coronavirus surged past 3,100 in one Caribbean country alone Monday.
The Dominican Republic continues to be the epicenter of the virus for the Caribbean, with its confirmed cases jumping to 3,167 yesterday even as deaths from COVID-19 reached 177 there.
Puerto Rico now has the second highest number of cases in the Caribbean region with 903 as of Monday and 45 deaths.
Cuba has the third highest number of cases regionwide, reaching 726 yesterday as deaths there jumped to 21.
Other countries in the Caribbean lag further behind but their total continues to uptick daily. Here’s where other countries in the Caribbean region now stack up as far as confirmed cases and deaths to date:
Martinique – 157 cases and 6 deaths
Guadeloupe – 145 cases and 8 deaths
Trinidad and Tobago – 113 plus 8 deaths
Aruba – 92
French Guiana – 86
Jamaica – 73 and plus 4 deaths.
Barbados – 72 and plus 4 deaths.
Bermuda – 57 plus 5 deaths
US Virgin Islands – 51 plus 1 death
Cayman Islands – 54 plus one death
Sint Maarten – 52 Plus 9 deaths
Bahamas – 49 plus 8 deaths
Guyana – 47 plus 6 deaths
Haiti – 40 plus 3 deaths
St. Martin – 32 plus 2 deaths
Antigua & Barbuda – 23 plus 2 deaths
Dominica – 16
St. Lucia – 15
Belize – 14 plus 2 deaths
Curacao – 14 plus one death
Grenada – 14
St. Kitts & Nevis – 12
St. Vincent and the Grenadines – 12
Montserrat – 11
Turks & Caicos – 10 plus 1 death
Suriname – 10 plus one death
St. Barth – 6
British Virgin Islands – 3
Anguilla – 3
Sint Eustatius – 3
NewsAmericasNow.com