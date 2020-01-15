See Armed Civilians Attacking An Opposition Convoy In Venezuela

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 16, 2020: See the dramatic moment armed civilians attacked a convoy of vehicles carrying Venezuelan opposition politicians to congress in Caracas on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Juan Guaido was not in the convoy. The news comes amid recent efforts under President Nicolas Maduro to bar Guiado from presiding over parliament.

During his state of the nation address on Tuesday, Maduro accused Guaidó of helping the US wage an economic war on Venezuela.

