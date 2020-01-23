Simplify Your Life with Technology

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Jan. 23, 2020: Technology has brought us a lot of labor-saving devices over the last 100 years, but these days when you think about making your life simpler, using more technology is probably not the first thing that comes to mind. In fact, getting rid of technology is usually one of the hallmarks of simplifying your life. However, there are many ways in which you can use technology to make your life much less complex.

Digitize Your Possessions

If you’re still sticking with physical media, ask yourself if it’s really necessary when you can keep books, movies and music all stored on the same device. In fact, you don’t even have to keep digital copies of most things. You can check out e-books from your library and stream movies.

Many people find it helpful to keep digital reminders of other things they are struggling with getting rid of as well. For example, perhaps you have furniture or clothing from a beloved relative who has passed away that you don’t need but also can’t bring yourself to get rid of. Use your phone to take photos of the items before giving them away to someone who will appreciate them.

Improve Your Existing Student Loans

Debts can be a huge source of stress, and student loans are among the most common that many incur. It’s possible to reduce the amount that you are repaying for your student loans through a refinance. There are online calculators that can help you determine whether a refinance could get you lower interest rates. These favorable rates can save you a significant amount of money. There are also apps that can help you determine how boosting the amount you pay monthly can shorten the overall time you have to pay the loans and the total that you pay. You may feel more motivated to pay an extra $15 or $20 monthly when you can concretely see that it will take several months or a year off your total repayment time.

Smarten Your Home

The internet of things has been much-hyped for several years, and it is often viewed as a needless complexity rather than a way to make your life easier. However, if you choose wisely, robots and networked devices can do just that. There are devices that handle your vacuuming for you, to smart thermostats that adjust themselves based on whether or not anyone is in the room. There are also devices you can attach to your keychain, wallet and other important items to help you find them as easily as you would your phone. Smart technology in your home can simplify your life.

The key is choosing the smart products that fit into your lifestyle. If you rarely eat at home, you probably don’t need a smart refrigerator that can let you know which items you are running low on, but you may want smart door locks that can add an extra layer of security to your home. Voice assistants can eliminate the need for remote controls and other devices and can allow you to control all of these systems simply by speaking.

