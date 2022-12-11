1 arrested as police find gun with ammo, ganja during West Dem operations

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police ranks in Regional Division Three (West Demerara) this morning discovered an illegal firearm with ammunition and a quantity of marijuana during two separate operations.

The first was about 02:30 hrs this morning, when the ranks, acting on information received, went to ‘Chicken Man Sports Bar’ at Crane Road, West Coast Demerara.

On arrival, an identifiable male was standing in front of the bar with a handgun in his right hand. As the ranks was approaching, the suspect jumped over a fence with the suspected firearm in his hand and ran in an eastern direction. A search was carried out for the suspect but he was not found.

A further search conducted in the area resulted in one of the ranks finding a pink cap that the suspect was wearing and in it was a metal object, suspected to be a .38 firearm with the serial number removed.

The suspected firearm had three .38 rounds. The ranks took possession of the firearm and returned to the Leonora Police Station where the firearm and ammunition were placed into two transparent self sealed evidence bags which were marked, sealed and lodged.

Then sometime between 04:00 hours and 07:30 hours today, a team of officers from the Wales Police Station held a raid exercise in the Belle West, West Bank Demerara community district.

During the exercise, a 27-year-old unemployed man of Good Intent, West Bank Demerara, was seen running from a house into large vegetation.

The ranks pursued the man and he was later captured and escorted back to the house where the ranks conducted a search in his presence during which a quantity of leaves, seeds, and stems suspected to be Cannabis Sativa was found.

Also, two music boxes and two DVD players suspected to have been stolen, were found.

The suspect was escorted to the Wales Police Station where the cannabis was weighed in his presence, which amounted to 80.3 grams.

The suspect is currently in custody at the Wales Police Station pending court appearance.

NewsAmericasNow.com