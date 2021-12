10 Top Caribbean Resorts For 2021

The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

By NAN Travel Editor

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Fri. Dec. 17, 2021: Wondering about the best resorts in the Caribbean for 2021? Here Are The Top Winners From The World Travel Award For 2021:

Caribbean’s Leading All Suite Hotel 2021

The Palms Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2021

Beaches Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading Beach Resort 2021

Amanera, Dominican Republic

Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Hotel 2021

Rockhouse, Jamaica and GoldenEye, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Leading Casino Resort 2021

Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort 2021

Jamaica Inn

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2021

Sandals Grenada

Caribbean’s Leading New Hotel 2021

Eclipse at Half Moon, Jamaica

Caribbean’s Leading New Resort 2021

The Ritz-Carlton, Turks & Caicos

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2021

Sandy Lane, Barbados