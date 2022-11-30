19-Y-O pillion rider killed in Buxton accident

Black Immigrant Daily News

Treon Goppy

A 19-year-old lad is now dead following an accident along the Buxton Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Dead is Treon Goppy, a labourer of Enterprise, ECD. He worked with NABI Constructions.

He was the pillion rider on motorcycle CK 7430 which was being driven by a 22-year-old ExxonMobil worker of Friendship, ECD at the time of the accident which occurred at around 12:30h on Tuesday.

Reports are that a motorcar, PWW 6816, driven by a 43-year-old Buxton resident, was proceeding east along the northern drive lane when he allegedly put on his left-side indicator to pull north onto the parapet.

In so navigating, the driver said he felt and impact to the left-side front of his vehicle and thereafter, observed two men on the northern parapet with injuries about their bodies.

The EMT was summoned and both victims were transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital. Goppy died whilst receiving medical attention while the motorcyclist is suffering from head injuries.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the motorcar driver and no trace of alcohol was found. He is in custody assisting with the ongoing investigation.

NewsAmericasNow.com