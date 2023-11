The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

You are invited to the Grenada Bar Association, Premier annual event, the 19th Sir Archibald Nedd Memorial Lecture [SANML].

This year the topic is: Reparations, Republicanism and the Rule of Law: What next after 50 years of Independence.

Feature Speaker: The Rt. Hon. Dickon Mitchell Prime Minister of Grenada. Carriacou and Petite Martinique.

Place and time: Grenada Trade Centre, 22nd November, 2023. Please be seated by 6:00 p.m.

Please make a special effort to attend and be on time.