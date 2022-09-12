2 dead, including Toronto police officer, and three others wounded in two shootings in Ontario

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)A Toronto police officer who was taking a lunch break during training was shot and killed in Mississauga by a suspect who later was taken into custody in Hamilton after a second deadly shooting, authorities said at a media briefing Monday night.

Authorities said another person was wounded in Mississauga. The suspect fled to Milton and is thought to have shot three more people, killing one, police said.

Constable Andrew Hong, 48, of the Toronto police’s traffic unit was shot at close range and died at the scene, Chief James Ramer told reporters.

“This is devastating news for his family and for all members of the Toronto Police Service and our entire policing community,” the chief said. “We will lean on each other while we work to support Constable Hong’s family, and each other, in our grief.”

Hong is survived by his wife and two children. He had been with the department for 22 years.

