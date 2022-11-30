2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season Comes to an End

Black Immigrant Daily News

SOURCE: LOOP

Today marks the end of the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

This year’s hurricane season saw the development of 14 named storms, eight of which became hurricanes. Two developed into major hurricanes — Hurricanes Fiona and Ian.

Fiona was the strongest storm this year.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in its June forecast said there was a 65 per cent chance of an above-normal season, a 25 per cent chance of a near-normal season and a 10 per cent chance of a below-normal season.

The season was average with the development of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

Matthew Rosencrans, the lead hurricane forecaster at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, said: “The 2022 seasonal activity fell within NOAA’s predicted ranges for named storms and hurricanes in both our pre-season outlook and updated outlook.”

“La Niña conditions remained robust throughout the season while the West African Monsoon was only slightly above normal, which both largely aligned with conditions anticipated by the team at NOAA.”

NOAA described the hurricane season as “unique” due to the rare mid-season pause in storms that scientists preliminarily believe was caused by increased wind shear and suppressed atmospheric moisture high over the Atlantic Ocean.

With all eyes now on the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season, which begins on June 1st, the NOAA is urging persons to ensure their families are prepared.

