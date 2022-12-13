2023 Revenue and Expenditure amount to over 1 billion dollars

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure for the Fiscal Year 2023 amount to over one billion dollars.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Camillo Gonsalves presented the Estimates of one billion, 445-million, 886-thousand, 613 EC dollars in Parliament this morning.

He says this figure represents an 8.8 percent increase over the approved Budget for 2022

The Finance Minister says the Current Expenditure amounts to more than 700 million dollars.

And, according to Minister Gonsalves Recurrent Expenditure amount to more than 900-million dollars.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition, Dr. Godwin Friday in his contribution to the debate on the Estimates stressed the importance of implementing programs to boost the country’s economy.

