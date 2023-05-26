St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenada Athletic Association hosts the 2023 Whitsuntide Games at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28thMay, 2023. The meet commences daily at 11.00 am.

The 2023 edition would also feature the North America, Central America and the Caribbean (NACAC) Combined Events Challenge. The challenge will feature the female athletes competing in the Heptathlon.

Together with athletes from the region and from local Clubs and Schools, over 900 athletes will be competing in this developmental game.

Country Teams

Trinidad and Tobago St Lucia St. Kitts & Nevis Guyana British Virgin Islands

Regional Clubs

Rosedale (St. Vincent) Burnley Athletic Club (Trinidad) Chatoyer (St. Vincent) Concorde Athletics Club (Trinidad) High Performance (St. Vincent) Itdat Academy (St. Vincent) Phoenix Track Club (Antigua) Phoenix Athletics (Trinidad) Mustangs (St. Vincent) Proformers Track Club (Barbados)Roses Academy (St. Vincent) St. Vincent Grammar School (St. Vincent) University of Trinidad & Tobago (Trinidad) Xceed Sports Club (St. Vincent) Xcel Track & Field (St. Vincent) Maximising Athletic Potential (Trinidad) Guyana Defense Force (Guyana) Abilene Wildcats Athletics (St. Lucia) Extreme Velocity Track Club (Barbados)

Additionally, the following athletes shall comprise the Grenada National Team for the various national events.

The Grenada team will be managed by Mr. Wayne Mc Sween.

The gates open at 10: 00 am with admission at $25. 00 for the main stand and $15. 00 for the Bleachers. Children under 12 pay a special price of $15.00 for the main stand and $10.00 for the bleachers.