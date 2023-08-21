2023 World Athletics Championship Team

The Grenada Athletic Association announces a four (4) member team for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary from Saturday 19th August to Sunday 27th August 2023.

The team is comprised of the following athletes:

AthleteEventKirani James400 Meters MaleAnderson PetersJavelin MaleLindon Victor

Decathlon MaleHalle Hazzard100 meters Female

The athletes will be accompanied by their coaches Paul Phillip, Allyene Francique and Christopher Huffins respectively. Mr. Ewaldson Francois will accompany the team in the capacity of Physiotherapist.

The team’s delegation has started to arrive in Budapest from several locations ahead of the championship.