2024 AOSIS FELLOWSHIP PROGRAMME

St. George’s – Designed to meet the specific needs of SIDS, the AOSIS Fellowship Programme is a unique opportunity for young professionals from Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) countries to get hands-on training and experience on issues of law, policy, and science, and to build enduring capacity in AOSIS member governments to engage in international processes.

During the yearlong Fellowship Programme, Fellows will work at their UN Permanent Mission in New York, receive comprehensive training on climate change, oceans, environmental protection, and sustainable development issues, and gain real-world negotiation experience working with their national delegations and AOSIS at related UN conferences.

At the conclusion of the Programme, Fellows will return to their home country having developed the skills and knowledge needed to continue to engage in these issues and in the international process— as many former Fellows have continued to do.

WHAT FELLOWS CAN EXPECT

Training on relevant issues of law, policy, and science to build fundamental knowledge and understanding of climate change, environmental protection, sustainable development, and oceans issues.Media training to learn the skills necessary to carry information beyond policy-making circles to a broader international audience.Real-world negotiation experience at the United Nations to bring back to governments in their countries of origin.Opportunities to participate in important international conferences.

CANDIDATE REQUIREMENTSThe candidate must:

Be a national of an AOSIS country.Be 25 to 32 years old at the beginning of the Fellowship Programme.Hold a degree in a relevant field (international relations, international law, environment, climate change, sustainable development, fisheries, oceans, finance, etc.).Have 1 to 3 years of experience (maximum 5 years) working in national government, or a regional or international organization.Commit to work in the national government following the completion of the Fellowship.Demonstrate discretion and sound judgment in dealing with politically sensitive issues in a diplomatic environment.Demonstrate excellent academic record and writing skills; andBe proficient in written and spoken English.

FELLOWSHIP TERMS AND BENEFITS

Fellows agree to:

Work full-time in the AOSIS Fellowship Programme under the direction of the AOSIS Fellowship Directors and their Mission.Report to the AOSIS Fellowship Directors for instructions and assignments on AOSIS priorities.Attend all Fellowship meetings and trainings in New York.Attend and actively participate in international meetings, including covering priority areas for AOSIS as assigned by the AOSIS Fellowship Directors.

Fellows will receive:

A roundtrip economy airfare ticket to New York City.A fixed settling-in allowance of $5,000.A laptop computer and cell phone for use while an AOSIS Fellow.A monthly stipend of $4,000 USD per month (housing costs are to be covered by the stipend) andA travel budget to cover the costs of attending major international meetings.

If you are interested in this programme, please send the following materials to [email protected] and copied to [email protected]on or before Friday 22nd December 2023:

Applicant’s cover letterApplicant’s CVApplicant’s writing sample of 2–3 pages addressing the following questions:What unique background, experience, or expertise will you bring to the AOSIS Fellowship Programme?What work do you hope to pursue following the Fellowship to continue to support your government’s engagement on climate change, environmental protection, sustainable development, and ocean matters?

The application form can be seen on https://www.aosis.org/2023-aosis-fellowship-applications- extended-deadline-2-dec-2022/.