2024 Commonwealth Scholarship Awards Tenable in the United Kingdom

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA – Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for masters and doctorate scholarship awards tenable in the United Kingdom commencing in the September/October 2024 to 2025 academic year.

The awards are being offered by the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission for onsite studies in the United Kingdom.

Full details of the scholarships can be obtained at the Commonwealth’s website:

http://cscuk.dfid.gov.uk/apply/applicants

Master’s Scholarship: Scholarships – Commonwealth Scholarship Commission in the UK (fcdo.gov.uk).CSC Eligibility Criteria for Commonwealth PhD Candidates: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-split-site-scholarships-for-low- and-middle-income-countries/;Be a citizen of or have been granted refugee status by an eligible Commonwealth country or be a British Protected PersonBe permanently resident in an eligible Commonwealth country.Be available to start your academic studies in the UK by the start of the UK academic year in September 2024By September 2024, hold a first degree of at least upper second-class (2:1) honors standard, OR a second-class degree (2:2) and a relevant postgraduate qualification (usually a master’s degree)The CSC would not normally fund a second UK master’s degree. If you are applying for a second UK master’s degree, you will need to provide justification as to why you wish to undertake this studyBe unable to afford to study in the UK without this scholarship.Provide full transcripts detailing all your higher education qualifications including up-to-date transcripts for any qualifications you are currently studying (with certified translations if not in English) – uploaded to the online application system.Provide references from at least two (2) individuals.

ALL applicants take note of the following:

➢ Tenure and placement: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-phd- scholarships-for-least-developed-countries-and-fragile-states/;

➢ Commonwealth Masters Scholarships selection criteria and study plan guidelines: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-masters-scholarships/;

➢ Completing the application form for Ph.D. studies: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-phd-scholarships-for-least- developed-countries-and-fragile-states/;

➢ General Conditions about the CSC scholarship: https://cscuk.fcdo.gov.uk/scholarships/commonwealth-phd-scholarships-for-least- developed-countries-and-fragile-states/.

One (1) copy of the following document is required to complete the scholarship package:

Certified copy of passport bio-date pageCertified copy of bachelor’s degree/master’s degreeCertified copy of ALL university academic transcriptsTwo (2) letters of reference (professional, educational, and community level)Copy of acceptance letterCompleted online application form and completed Government of Grenada scholarship application form to be obtained from the Human Resource Development Division through the email listed below.

ALL Interested applicants are required to complete the CSC online application system, which would be open on Sept. 5, 2023, and close on Sept. 17, 2023. Applicants must download the completed scholarship form with all necessary attachments and then submit it to the Scholarship Desk at the Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, and Culture no later than Wednesday, October 18, 2023. No application will be considered for scholarship after this date. CSC’s deadline for receipt of all supporting documents is October 17, 2023.