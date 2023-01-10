24-Y-O single mother of 3 hopes for better life

Black Immigrant Daily News

Collage showing the house where the family lives, including the bed on which they sleep

Noticing the impressive work being done by President Dr Irfaan Ali’s Men on a Mission (MOM) to build houses for persons in dire situations, a 24-year-old single mother of three is hoping that she too can become a beneficiary.

Nashana Nicole Browne-Hyman currently lives in a small apartment behind the home of her husband’s parents at Stewartville, West Coast Demerara (WCD).

According to Browne-Hyman, she gets support with the basic necessities from her husband’s family as they provide her with meals and some supplies for her three-month-old baby, along with her other two children, aged 8 and 2.

“They help me as much as possible by giving us a meal and… supporting me with pampers and so on for the kids. But it’s really tough for me man, it’s really, really hard for us,” Browne-Hyman expressed.

Her eldest attends the Stewartville Primary School, and with the government’s student cash grant distribution, Browne-Hyman was able to offset the expenses for uniforms and school supplies for the child. The child also walks to school, which saves on transportation expenses.

The woman said her husband abandoned his family in 2020, after some six years of marriage. Browne-Hyman related that while she and her husband are not legally divorced, she is aware that he has moved on with another family and he does not offer any support to her and the children.

The woman further explained that she had a hard life growing up, given that she too came from a single-parent household and had to drop out of school during Form Three.

“The last part of school I went was Form Three in secondary school, I grow up in a very poor home, my mom was also a single parent… was five of us and my dad separate from our mom, so life was really hard for us,” Browne-Hyman expressed.

The woman, who says she is not in a position to work since there will be no support to take care of her children, is hoping that her children can have a better life than she did.

Persons willing to offer assistance to this family can reach out to her on +592 676 2869.

NewsAmericasNow.com