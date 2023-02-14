250 bullets seized at Deep Water Harbour

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police Seized Large Shipment of Ammunition at Deep Water Harbour

A Shipment with over two hundred rounds of ammunition was seized at the Deep Water Harbour on Tuesday 14 February.

The police and customs officers carried out a joint operation at the main seaport and discovered a cardboard box with a total of two hundred and fifty rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition inside.

The box with the items was taken to the police station. One man is assisting the police with their investigations.

