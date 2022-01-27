27 drug smugglers killed at Jordan-Syria border, Jordanian army says

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (CNN)Jordanian soldiers killed 27 armed drug smugglers as they tried to enter the country from Syria on Thursday, an army spokesman said.

Smugglers were “backed up by armed groups” who managed to flee back into Syrian territory, the spokesman said in a statement.

“Large quantities of narcotics” were seized from the crime scene, he said.

The army statement said they encountered smugglers on different fronts on the border with Syria and that there were multiple, coordinated operations to take them down.

It is not yet clear what type of drugs were seized, another army spokesman told CNN. The spokesman, who asked to remain anonymous per Jordanian Army protocol, said that snowy weather conditions have slowed down the investigation.

Narcotics seized by Jordan Armed Forces after they killed 27 armed drug smugglers trying to enter the country from Syria, on Thursday, January 27.

Read More