3 guns and 141 bullets seized at the Deep Water Harbour in Antigua

Black Immigrant Daily News

GUNS, DRUGS, & AMMUNITION SEIZED AT DEEP WATER HARBOUR

A total of one hundred and forty-one rounds of ammunition; three firearms and thirty-seven pounds of Cannabis were seized at the Deep Water Harbour on Tuesday.

The Police and Customs conducted a joint operation at the main seaport and discovered the illegal items concealed inside two separate shipments.

One barrel contained Two 9mm Pistols and 114 rounds of 9mm ammunition; One .380 pistol with 5 rounds of .380 ammunition; One .22 pistol with 22 rounds of .22 ammunition, and 17 vacuum-sealed packages of the controlled drugs cannabis weighed 17 pounds.

Another 20 pounds of cannabis were also found inside another barrel concealed in vacuum-sealed packages. The substances carry a combined total of EC$ 262,000.

The items were seized and taken to the police station. Two men were taken into custody, following the seizure; however, they were subsequently released pending further investigations.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com