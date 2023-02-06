3 held in Northern Division weekend security net

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

File photo

THREE people were arrested as police put the northern division under a weekend security net.

A police press release said officers implemented Operation Grand Slam exercises in areas north and south, resulting in arrests, ticketing of errant motorists and the seizure of quantities of illegal drugs.

Task Force officers conducted a series of exercises between 1 pm and 11 pm, on Saturday, co-ordinated by ACP Wayne Mystar and spearheaded by Snr Supt Francis.

Special attention was paid to several areas including Talparo, La Horquetta – Phases 1 to 7, San Raphael, Carapo and Maloney, including business areas in Arima.

During the period, several search warrants for arms and ammunition and illegal drugs were executed.

As a result, three persons were held as follows:

* A 68-year-old Arima man for possession of apparatus,

* A 24-year-old Arima man for possession of a knife and,

* A 34-year-old Arima man for possession of cocaine.

Officers also recovered one red Honda Vezel SUV in the Carapo district. The vehicle was stolen from its owner at gunpoint in the Santa Cruz district earlier in the day.

Investigations are ongoing into the above matters.

The Northern Division seniors have given a commitment to maintain the high tempo of its anti-crime operations throughout the Carnival season as it works hard to keep a tight lid on crime and gang activities.

NewsAmericasNow.com