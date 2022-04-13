3 reasons Shanghai’s lockdown matters to the global economy

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Hong Kong (CNN Business)China is struggling to contain an outbreak of Covid-19 in Shanghai despite a 17-day lockdown that is keeping most of its 25 million residents trapped at home.

Located on the east coast of China, Shanghai is the country’s biggest and most affluent city and one of the largest metropolises in the world. Together with the neighboring city of Kunshan — which locked down earlier this month — it plays an outsized role in the global economy.

With no sign that the Chinese government is prepared to ease restrictions soon, concern is mounting about the economic damage they are causing, and the shock waves an extended lockdown will send around the world.

Shanghai is the epicenter of the current Covid outbreak, but it’s not alone — analysts at Nomura estimate that full or partial lockdowns are in place in 45 Chinese cities, affecting a quarter of the population and about 40% of the economy.

Premier Li Keqiang warned on Monday for a third time in a week of the threat the upsurge in Covid posed to the Chinese economy. Here’s three reasons why the rest of the world should be watching Shanghai closely, too.

A lockdown continues in Shanghai on April 6, 2022, to curb coronavirus infections.