3 remanded over Prashad Nagar cocaine bust

Remanded to prison on Monday for trafficking $1.1 million in cocaine were 63-year-old Lesa Narine along with two other men. They were arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

It is alleged that on January 27, at 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prasad Nagar, Georgetown, Narine and Sherlan Edmonson, 54, who both reside at the given address, along with Earl Branch, 49, of Pike Street, Kitty, Georgetown, had 1.050 kilograms of cocaine in their possession for trafficking.

After the trio denied the charge, they were remanded until February 13, by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

According to a statement from the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU), on the day in question, its ranks conducted an operation at premises located on Shantiniketan Street, Prasad Nagar, Georgetown, in the presence of the above-named persons, which led to the discovery of cocaine.

Last year March, Narine was arrested after 10 parcels of cocaine and a quantity of multi-coloured pills suspected to be ecstasy were found at 295 Shantiniketan Street, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown.

This publication is unaware of the legal status of this matter.

