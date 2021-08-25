Grenada is into a major Covid-19 crisis with the discovery of 30 new virus cases on the island on Wednesday. According to well-placed sources the Keith Mitchell-led ruling New National Party (NNP) government is set to make the stunning announcement
30 Covid-19 cases discovered Wednesday in Grenada
Grenada is into a major Covid-19 crisis with the discovery of 30 new virus cases on the island on Wednesday. According to well-placed sources the Keith Mitchell-led ruling New National Party (NNP) government is set to make the stunning announcement