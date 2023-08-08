30 District Volunteers to benefit from ‘Shelters and Shelter Management Training

St. George’s, Grenada – Thirty (30) District Volunteers, from 15 of NaDMA’s disaster management districts in mainland Grenada recently completed a two-day ‘Shelters and Shelter Management Course.

The training exercise was facilitated by NaDMA with financial and technical support from USAID/Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA), under its Regional Disaster Assistance Programme (RDAP). RDAP supports disaster risk reduction and capacity-building initiatives in the small island developing states.

Using the skills and expertise of facilitators who had previously taken the course, the Shelter Managers training is intended to provide persons with responsibility for the operational management of emergency shelters with the necessary knowledge and skills to perform the required duties.

The participants received a manual outlining the methodology of the course, part of which is identifying and inspecting shelters, operating shelters with available resources, and effective communication with relevant stakeholders, before, during, and after an emergency.

The course involved both classroom sessions and simulation exercises to ensure the practical interaction necessary to enable the attendees to perform their duties as shelter managers with confidence even in emergency situations.

Some of the participants described the course as a great learning experience. The National Disaster Management Agency continues to prioritize training in all areas of disaster management as a means of continued preparedness at the personal, community, and national levels.

For additional information, please contact Mrs. Ruth Jacob Roberts, Public Relations Officer at NaDMA on 440-8390-4; mobile: 533-0766, or email: [email protected] and [email protected].

NaDMA is the official source for all disaster-related information in Grenada. I am NaDMA, you are NaDMA, and together we are prepared.