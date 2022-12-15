4.1 earthquake hits near Trinidad Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake has struck between Trinidad and Tobago, at the east (extreme right) of both islands.
According to the University of the West Indies Seismic Research Centre (UWI-SRC), the quake struck at 4:26am.
The tremor had a depth of four kilometres with a latitude of 10.78N and a longitude of 60.47W.
It was also 53 kilometres southeast of Scarborough.
This activity comes two days after a 3.8 magnitude off the Twin Island Republic as well.
UWI, SRC – Manual Earthquake Location
DATE AND TIME:
2022-12-13 4:33 pm (Local Time)
2022-12-13 08:33 (UTC)
MAGNITUDE:
3.8
LOCATION:
Latitude: 10.71N
Longitude: 62.12W
Depth: 96.6 km
NEARBY CITIES:
68km W of Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago
DISCLAIMER: This event has been reviewed by an analyst.
NewsAmericasNow.com