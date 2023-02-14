4.5 Magnitude quake recorded less than 100km off St John’s Loop Barbados

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Caribbean recorded another earthquake and it was a 4.5 magnitude event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.

The nearest island to the epicentre was Antigua and Barbuda in the Northern Caribbean.

See the full report below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-12 3:28 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.18N

Longitude: 61.03W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 91 km, E

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 117 km, NE

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 189 km, E

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

NewsAmericasNow.com