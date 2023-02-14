4.5 Magnitude quake recorded less than 100km off St John’s Loop Barbados

·1 min read
Home
Caribbean News
4.5 Magnitude quake recorded less than 100km off St John’s Loop Barbados
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Barbados News

The Caribbean recorded another earthquake and it was a 4.5 magnitude event on Super Bowl Sunday, February 12.

The nearest island to the epicentre was Antigua and Barbuda in the Northern Caribbean.

See the full report below:

UWI, SRC – Automatic Earthquake Location

DATE AND TIME:

2023-02-12 3:28 pm (Local Time)

MAGNITUDE: 4.5

LOCATION:

Latitude: 17.18N

Longitude: 61.03W

Depth: 10 km

NEARBY CITIES:

See also

St John’s, Antigua and Barbuda, 91 km, E

Point-?-Pitre, Guadeloupe, 117 km, NE

Basseterre, St Kitts and Nevis, 189 km, E

*distance and direction to epicentre

If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)

NewsAmericasNow.com