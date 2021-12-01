4 golfers test positive ahead of South African Open

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Dylan Mostert, Teaghan Gauche and Siyanda Mwandla are the latest golfers to withdraw from the tournament after Darren Fichardt, an 18-time winner on the local Sunshine Tour, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Last week, the DP World Tour , formerly called the European Tour, announced it would no longer sanction the event, due to travel restrictions placed on South Africa following increased concerns over the latest Covid-19 variant.

The DP World Tour had previously cut the Joburg Open to 54-holes, from the regular 72-holes, to help non-South African resident players and staff return to their home countries.

Read More