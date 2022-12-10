4 held after double murder in Manchester Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Caribbean News
4 held after double murder in Manchester Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: News Americas Now

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Madelyn’s Sunshine the one to beat in MBet Summit of Speed Trophy

4 held after double murder in Manchester

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

Bucks beat Mavericks 106-105 after Antetokounmpo fouls out

What’s Up? Bling Dawg on Elev8’ing’

Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Saturday, December 10

Public Defender raps schools for handling of grooming policy breaches

New Road Traffic Act and regulations to be implemented next February

Total Local 2022: 21 gift ideas for the home

Argentina beat Netherlands on penalties to reach World Cup semi-finals

Saturday Dec 10

22?C
Jamaica News

Three guns including AK 47 rifle and ballistic vest seized in get-a-way vehicle

Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Four people linked to a robbery and double murder were arrested by the police in Manchester on Friday.

Three firearms, an AK 47 rifle, a 9mm pistol, a revolver, and a ballistic vest were also confiscated.

Reports are that the group of gunmen went to a supermarket at about 7:00 pm where they carried out a robbery.

Allegations are that the men reportedly shot two people before escaping from the scene. The two victims were later pronounced dead at hospital.

The four suspects were trying to escape when the vehicle in which they were traveling was intercepted in the Williamsfield section of the parish.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Sport

Madelyn’s Sunshine the one to beat in MBet Summit of Speed Trophy

Jamaica News

4 held after double murder in Manchester

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Journalist Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar

More From

Business

Jamaican voted world’s best innovative coconut farmer

St Mary-based coconut farmer Michael Swaby was named the World’s Best Innovative Farmer among entries from 21 coconut-producing countries at a recent conference in Malaysia.

There was also more

Jamaica News

JLP councillor’s vehicle shot up in West Kingston, shots fired at him

Jermaine Hyatt says threats were made against his life previously

See also

Entertainment

Aidonia’s son took his final breath in parents’ arms

‘Lalo’ Lawrence, the brother and manager of Aidonia, in a post to his Instagram account, expressed the struggle the Lawrence family is facing as they wrestle with the grim reality of the death of the

Lifestyle

Monique Munroe’s Sandals success story

She is a woman of faith, a fighter and a giver at the very core. Her testimonies and stories are as profound as they are many and they have served to inspire those with whom she comes in contact.

M

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Brazil want to keep dancing against Croatia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil want to keep the dancing going at the World Cup when they face Croatia on Friday with a spot in the semifinals on the line.

The Brazilians have made it clear the

Jamaica News

High school groundsman killed at home in St Thomas

The St Thomas police are probing Thursday’s murder of a groundsman who was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at his home in Seaforth, St Thomas.

The deceased is 41-year-old Leon Whyte, who wa

NewsAmericasNow.com