50 Cent Calls Jussie Smollett A ‘Fool’ After Release From Jail Within Days

50 Cent ceases on another opportunity to throw harsh words at Jussie Smollett after the actor walked out of jail six days after sentencing.

It went from 150 days to just six days in jail as former ‘Empire’ actor Jussie Smollett was released on Wednesday night (March 16) after serving less than a week of prison time and rapper and actor 50 Cent had something to say about it. 50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, has closely followed the Jussie Smollett case and was not afraid to share his thoughts on the disgraced actor’s abbreviated time behind bars.

Upon hearing of the early release, 50 Cent posted, “They let this fool out in less than a week. lol.” He attached a picture of Smollet with his fist raised in court at his sentencing last week.

“What was the reason?” is the question most people ask regarding the whole fiasco by Smollett, which landed him in jail. He experienced what had initially appeared to be a racist attack and hate crime, but when the smoke cleared, Smollett was found to be the mastermind behind the attack, and a subsequent police investigation found that he had paid two brothers who were work acquaintances of his, to stage the assault.

On February 20, 2019, Smollett was charged by a grand jury with a class 4 felony for filing a false police report. On March 10, 2022, he was sentenced to serve 150 days in county jail, to begin immediately, as well as two and a half years on probation. Smollett was also ordered to make restitution to the City of Chicago of just over $120,000, and he was also fined $25,000. He was released from Cook County Jail after six days in solitary confinement and the psych ward as the court agreed with his lawyer that he should be free while his sentence is pending appeal.

His family has resolutely stood by his side throughout his time in jail, supporting him and asking other actors and celebrities to speak up and show support. The actor’s brother had publicly shared a few days ago that Smollett had been labeled a risk for self-harm and that they had placed him in solitary confinement despite his pleas. While a few celebrities such as Tina Lawson have shown support, most of Hollywood has either remained silent on the matter or flat out does not want anything to do with him.

Jussie Smollett, many believe, exploited a hyper-sensitive system by crying wolf to gain both publicity and sympathy in a manner many considered to be deplorable. Then because of his celebrity status, he was able to walk away with what is tantamount to a slap on the wrist. Hence many folks in Hollywood feel like 50 Cent but are a little less vocal in sharing their opinion. Fifty, on the other hand, is not known for mincing words.