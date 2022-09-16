50 Cent Confirms Deal With Starz Officially Ended, Files New Trademark

50 Cent confirms that his deal with Starz is officially over as the rap titan files new trademark applications.

50 Cent is one of the hardest workers in TV business so it’s no surprise he was nominated Hustler of the Year at the upcoming BET Hip Hop Awards. The rapper and producer shared some exciting news on Friday as he posed with liquor from his Branson Cognac brand while counting a stack of cash. On Friday, he shared the news on his Instagram post. “Shout out to BET, I won Hustler of the year. No one from music culture has ever had success in Television,” he added.

Although his statement is debatable as many other rappers have had just as much success in entertainment, the Power producer added, “I have 25 shows now and iv made some big deals away from TV.”

50 Cent also dropped in a bit of information on his present TV journey. “I’m out of my deal at STARZ tomorrow GLG GreenLightGang,” he wrote on Instagram.

Fifty previously won Hustler of the Year at the 2007 BET Hip Hop Awards and is destine to win this year again. Born Curtis Jackson, 50 Cent has not only enjoyed an illustrious career as a rapper with his G-Unit label, but he is also a Grammy winner for Best Performance By a Duo. After the successful release of his movie, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, the rapper became an actor in several blockbuster films before embarking on the journey as a screenwriter and producer.

50 Cent has seen immense success with his Power series and its spin-off Raising Kanan and other shows like Black Mafia Family, causing Starz to have one of the highest ratings for black drama series. The G-Unit chief also recently won his first Emmy Award along with Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem for the 2022 Super Bowl Half-Time Show.

50 Cent’s Hustler of the Year Award saw other top celebrities like Cardi B, Drake, and Kanye West, among the nominees for the award.

50 Cent files trademark for Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson

The producer’s exit from Starz also hints at upcoming entrepreneur ventures. On September 12, the rapper applied for a new trademark from the United States Patents and Trademarks Office for the mark “Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson”.

The mark will expand the rapper’s brand to cover five new international classes for goods and services, including clothing, beverage ware, production and distribution of television shows, documentaries, and movies; entertainment services, namely, live, televised, and movie appearances by a professional entertainer; organizing, arranging, conducting and hosting sports competitions and athletic events; organizing, arranging, conducting and hosting social entertainment events; online gaming services like casino gambling, card games, computer game tournaments and augmented reality games; and bars and restaurants.

In the meantime, the rapper also reacted to a throwback interview of Jay-Z discussing the G-Unit rapper’s dominance in rap when he emerged in the early 2000s.

On Twitter, 50 Cent leaned into the compliment. “Young Guru, I love you n***s too, I just need somebody to compete with. It makes me find a way, Jay know I will always find a way,” he said on Twitter.