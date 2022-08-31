50 Cent Eggs On ‘Power’ Stars Joseph Sikora & Gianni Paolo In Public Feud

50 Cent seems tickled by what appears to be beef between actors from the Power franchise, Tommy and Brayden, Joseph Sikora and Gianni Paolo.

The men appeared to be at odds with each other, or rather Tommy, whose real name is Joseph Sikora, appears to be at odds with Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden in the show.

On Sunday, the men both attended 50 Cent’s Tycoon event in Houston, Texas, and a video showed Sikora greeting others, but when Paolo approached him, he looked at his hand and turned around.

Paolo later reposted the video on his Tik Tok with a response.

“You pressed? I would be too.” He also added a caption for extra jabbing- “some ppl just insecure [shrugging and crying emoji].”

He also spoke on the snub telling his fans that he has shown love and respect to Sikora.

“[I’ve] shown nothing but love for the ppl before me,” he said, and he also said, “I respect 50 way too much to do that,” as he shared why he didn’t react further to the hip-hop mogul’s event.

In a series of posts on Instagram on Wednesday, Paolo confirmed there were tensions between him and Sikora, whom he called out for painting a false picture that everything was good between them.

He posted a screenshot of Sikora responding to Hazel E where the older actor says, “we saw each other at the hotel afterward and talked. All good [thumbs up]..”

Paolo, however, says it’s all lies and claims that the older actor has treated him horribly in the past.

“Listen I was gonna leave this s**t alone but ppl Keep sending me this and this dude just straight up telling lies. It’s not “all good”, I asked him in the elevator what his deal was with me cause he’s been doing this sit for years when I’ve shown nothing but respect and love .. he kept just saying he doesn’t f**k with me. Nothing was resolved. Stop spreading lies cause people are pressing you about your saltiness,” he said in a lengthy post.

“I’ve said nothing but amazing things about this dude on the podcast and if you listen to it you know. Season 6 of Power he was the nicest guy in the world to me. Then when Ghost happened everything switched up. If you’re gonna try and pretend like si it is resolved for social media cause you’re mad everybody is asking why a 47year old man is throwing shade at someone who everybody fits with then at least do better than that my guy,” he added.

Gianni Paolo / Instagram

Although he acknowledged respect for Tommy Egan, the character as the Goat, he said that Sikora was wrong for the public embarrassment.

“He’s been doing this sit behind closed doors for years. YOU made this public onstage grandpop not me. Now you’re dealing with the outcome of being a child,” he said in another story.

“Last thing I’ll say is that idgaf if you don’t like me. Nobody needs to like everybody and that’s completely fine. But don’t pretend on social media that we’re good after i tried to make peace STILL after the YEARS of disrespect and shade and you said no,” he ended.

Meanwhile, Power Book’s executive producer reposted the comments by Paolo as he shared a thought about the two characters potentially sparring.

“Oh sh*t, it’s up! Now I never like to start shit but you should sock him Tommy, wait i think this little nigga Brayden got a knife. lol,” he said.

50 Cent/IG

In the comments, many laughed at 50 Cent’s response, with some even calling for Tommy to appear on the next episode of the show.