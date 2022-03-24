50 Cent Gifted High School Student $48K Scholarship As Part of G-Star Program

50 Cent is giving back to his community and sharing his success with the next generation.

The G-Unit head is ensuring he pays it forward and contributes to the development of the next generation. On Thursday, he announced a $48,000 scholarship through his G-Star program for a senior at Kashmere High School.

The senior, Kennedy Nelms will be able to continue studies for four years at the University of Texas at Austin. 50 Cent shared on Instagram a photo of an excited Nelms with her cheque.

“My G Stars are no joke, Kennedy from Kashmere HS was just awarded a four year scholarship to the University of Texas!” the rapper wrote. “I’m So proud of these kids. H TOWN you know the vibes she gonna get to the bread. GLG GreenLightGang,” the rapper and executive producer said.

The G-Star program was launched in May 2021 as a collaborative effort with Houston Independent School, Horizon United, and the rapper’s G-Unity Foundation. The program aims to assist children from low-income households to help them pursue careers and attend college.

The program also provides training for Kennedy and 75 other high school students who are offered a 12-week after-school business course and who will come up with a business proposal. The winning proposal is determined by 50 Cent and other community leaders and results in a business grant to help the students in launching their own companies and businesses.

According to 50 Cent, last year, at the launch of the program, his goal for starting the G-Star was to develop entrepreneurial skills in students.

“These opportunities are huge opportunities that I didn’t have,” he said. “Being able to provide that in the early stages, I think it changes the direction and the choices that they will make. It prevents them from making some of the mistakes that I made.”