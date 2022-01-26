50 Cent Reacts Gucci Mane Dissing Jeezy’s Dead Friend In New Song With Lil Durk

50 Cent shared his reaction to Gucci Mane dissing Jeezy’s dead friend Pookie Loc in a new song with Lil Durk.

Gucci Mane and Jeezy appeared to bury the hatchet last year while on set for their Verzuz. It seems though that Gucci Mane might be stirring up trouble as he name-drops Jeezy’s late friend Pookie Loc in his new track, “Rumors,” which, among other things, claims that the dead man is haunting him.

Last year, Gucci Mane and Jeezy appeared to put their differences aside as they united in front of fans and the world in a Verzuz battle over a year ago. It seems that Gucci hasn’t let go of the beef as his latest song threatens the new balance created.

On his latest song, “Rumors,” featuring Chicago rapper Lil Durk, the rapper name drops Jeezy’s beloved friend Pookie Loc whom Gucci was charged for killing in May 2005.

In the song, Gucci raps, “D.A. dropped my murder, didn’t have evidence to prove it/I think my house is haunted, yeah, by who? The ghost of Pookie.”

Fans online were quick to analyze the song as they think that the verse goes on to diss Jeezy for not seeking revenge for his friend’s death.

“He ain’t killed nobody but keep rapping about the shootings/Still ain’t got revenge yet but keep making up excuses/Cuz done drank so much lean that his gut got big as Gucci’s/Quit while he ahead and don’t go out like Whitney Houston.”

50 Cent, who has beef with Jeezy, shared an hilarious reaction to the diss. “yo this sh*t be crazy out here stay dangerous, that way you feel safe.Get the strap! Gucci say he smokin on pooky Loc,” 50 Cent wrote.

In the meantime, fans also think that Lil Durk is poking the bear with his lyrics as he addresses NBA YoungBoy and Quando Rondo.

“I don’t want no n***as who you catch, I want the one I paid for/We on his ass, he in the A, you see how long they stay for/Ain’t no hotel room, we pop outside the Hyatt with dracos.”

Fans online reacted to the song as they discussed the incident where Gucci was accused of killing Pookie Loc in 2005 following an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Gucci Mane had said he shot the man in self-defense. The death of Pookie Loc, whose real name is Henry Lee Clark III, caused speculations he was by Jeezy to kill Gucci Mane. Pookie Loc was a part of Jeezy’s crew, and the incident had taken place around the time the rappers were beefing.

The beef lasted for 15 years among the two men who were formerly friends.