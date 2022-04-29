50 Cent Reacts To His Lawyers Finally Caught Up With Teairra Mari

50 Cent is celebrating after his attorneys finally caught up with Teairra Mari in court.

It seems that 50 Cent‘s recent efforts to hire a private investigator to find Teairra Mari to have her come to court to pay her judgment debt has paid off as the rapper demands his money by Monday.

According to Radar Online, Mari seems to have been in court, where she was questioned for over three hours as part of efforts to collect the $50,000 debt. That money was awarded to 50 Cent for legal fees after Mari lost a lawsuit she brought against the rapper for defamation.

Radar noted that Mari appeared in court for a debtor examination for the monies, which was originally $30,000 but has gradually increased due to interest as she has refused to pay the debt and couldn’t be found.

Lawyers for 50 Cent had asked for Mari to be held in contempt for not turning over her financial records. She was eventually found by a private investigator at a Los Angeles address.

When she appeared in court, she provided financial records and answered questions about her finances, having claimed before that she could not pay the debt.

It seems though, that the court had found Mari capable of paying the debt. 50 Cent shared on Instagram that he was anxious to collect his money and also took a jab at her former attorney Lisa Bloom.

“Young lady your going to learn to have respect for the legal system whether you like it or not,” 50 Cent wrote. “Where is your friend lisa bloom now! she ran away and left you smh you know you done fucked up right! I want Money by Monday. #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”