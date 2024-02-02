50 Cent Shares Why Trey Songz and Jacquees Gets Into Fight In Dubai

50 Cent is chiming in on the alleged fight between R&B singers Jacquees and Trey Songz after the latter revealed that Songz attacked him and ripped out his dreads.

Jacquees posted a photo of his dreads on Friday morning, which he alleged Trey Songz pulled out.

“F**k Trey Songz Can’t come back to Atlanta [laughing emojis] this n***a came in the club and said I got on a QUE FIT LOL WHOLE TIME LIL N****A HATTING!!! THIS MAN DANCING INTRODUCING HIMSELF TO N****S ALL TYPE OF SH*T B***H A$$ N***A AND I GAVE THAT B***H A$$ N***A A COMPLIMENT. MAN F**K YOU YOU HOE BOY THAT LOVE TO BE FAKE,” Jacquees wrote on Instagram.

He continued, “THIS N***A PULLED OUT MY DREAD YOU BETTER BE GLAD THEM BOYZ WASN’T ME BOY YOU OVER WIT IN THE A EVERHSHOW WE THERE FROM THE A TO NC TO FLORIDA ALL THAT SH*T.”

In a video posted, Jacquees claims that Trey Songz was in the club talking about “rape,” and he came outside the club “swinging at your lil brother.” He also showed four dreadlocks that were pulled out from the scalp.

Trey Songz has not reacted to the claims, but the two men appear to have been friends or at least cordial. Months ago, a video was posted of Jacquee “fangirling” to Trey Songz’s music.

In the meantime, 50 Cent, being the typical troll he is, popped up to joke about the entire incident and call R&B singers ‘soft.’

“These R&B [ninja emoji] is crazy, I told yall No R&B LOL I’M SORRY CAN’T PUT THEM TOGETHER. THEY THINK EVERYBODY THINK THEY SOFT So they pop off. LMAO @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi,” 50 Cent wrote on Instagram.

In the comments, his fans also reacted.

“Homie pulled your locks and you typing about it. That’s the definition of soft,” one person wrote. “He could’ve put them lil twigs back in and kept this to himself he must got a cover song coming out,” another added.

