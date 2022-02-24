50 Cent Trolls Michael Jordan Over Viral Hug With Mary J. Blige: “He Palmed The Ball”

50 Cent join social media trolls reacting to Michael Jordan’s viral hug with Mary J. Blige at the NBA All-Star game.

The G-Unit rapper is known to be one of the meanest rappers, but occasionally he shares his playful side as he reacts to his friends or associates in funny situations.On Wednesday, he shared his reaction to a viral video of his Super Bowl Halftime Show co-performer Mary J. Blige meeting Michael Jordan in what looks like an awkward embrace.

The NBA legend Michael Jordan was present at the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, and Mary J. Blige was also in attendance. The pair can be seen exchanging words and posing for photos before embracing a departing hug.

The hug, however, went viral as the super tall Jordan’s hand awkwardly fell to the lower back of Ms. Blige, and to make matters worse, he seemingly patted her probably without realizing that his hand was not on her back.

50 Cent, however, found the reaction funny as he mildly trolled Jordan.

“All-Star weekend. MJ & MJB, he palmed the ball, LOL,” 50 Cent said in an Instagram caption as he zoomed in on Jordan’s hand.

50 Cent also shared another meme of the embrace on Tuesday “See just when we thought it was all f***ed up. LOL.”

Neither Jordan nor Ms. Blige reacted to 50 Cent, but DaBaby chimed in as he too shared laughing emojis under the post.

“Go head bruh,” he said while laughing.

In the meantime, it seems that 50 is recovering from his own targeted trolling, as just a week ago, he was the butt of jokes by fans who laughed at his Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

The rap mogul had re-created his signature upside-down move seen in his “In Da Club” video, but fans noticed that he had grown slightly bigger over the years and brought the fat jokes.

50 Cent made light of the situation as he shared the choreography was not his idea.

“Waiting for @snoopdogg and Dre like ok who’s idea was it for me to be upside down again,” the rapper joked.