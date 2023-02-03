7 homeless after fire guts Agricola house

Black Immigrant Daily News

Firefighters putting out the blaze at the Agricola house

Seven persons are now homeless following a late afternoon fire that destroyed their Agricola, Greater Georgetown home today.

The fire started sometime around 14:40h at the house owned by 77-year-old Bibi Mohammed, who lived there along with her daughter and grandchildren.

According to family members, someone was cooking and left the stove on, which resulted in the fire.

The yard has three houses but due to the Guyana Fire Service’s quick response and diligent work, the fire was contained to the building of origin.

The family estimates over $3 million in losses.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn visited the family this afternoon, where he was seen interacting with family members.

Home Affairs Minister Robeson Benn with the family

Minister Benn told this publication that the relevant authorities will review how best they can offer immediate assistance to the family. However, he noted any other assistance will be dealt with through the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security.

