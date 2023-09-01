7 September 2023 is Africa-CARICOM Day

In keeping with a decision taken at the Inaugural Africa-CARICOM Summit on 7 September 2021 for an annual acknowledgement to signal an ongoing commitment to strengthened relationships, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will mark Africa-CARICOM Day on Thursday, 7 September 2023.

Following the Summit, the pace of initiatives to strengthen Africa-CARICOM’s cooperation has quickened in areas of strategic importance to the Regions.

CARICOM Chair, Prime Minister of Dominica, the Hon Roosevelt Skerrit, has urged the Community to maintain momentum to foster the Region’s increasingly important and fast developing relationship with Africa and the African Union (AU). He called for the Community and the AU to host meaningful activities to mark Africa -CARICOM Day.

“As CARICOM, we continue to prioritize efforts to build on our deep historic and cultural ties with our sister African nations. We are keen to identify new avenues for partnership and collaboration and advance existing initiatives to expand trade and commercial relations between our two regions,” the Chairman observed.

He encouraged the people of the Region to embrace the spirit of Africa-CARICOM Day as the Community seeks to deepen cooperation with Africa.