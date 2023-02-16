Black Immigrant Daily News

STRATCOM MEDIA RELEASE

8lbs of Cannabis Seized at Airport

St. Johns, Antigua February 16, 2023

Eight pounds of cannabis were seized at the V. C. Bird International Airport on Wednesday 15 February.

The police and customs officers were carrying out an anti-narcotics operation at the cargo shed, when they discovered a box with eight vacuum-sealed packages of the controlled substance inside.

The substance is estimated to value $48,000.

This is among several seizures made at both main ports of entry in recent times. On Tuesday, a large shipment of 9mm ammunition was seized at the Deep Water Harbour.

