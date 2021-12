PRESIDENT OF THE SENATE CHESTER HUMPHREY EXPRESSED HIS DISAPPOINTMENT WITH THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM IN GRENADA

REFERENCING THE JUDGMENT DELIVERED OUT TO TRCRIME AGAINST, FIVE YEAR OLD BOY,EVERSON ROBERTS FOR HIS CRIME AGAINST A FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY, HUMPHREY SAID THE JUDICIAL SYSTEM HAS BEEN A FAILURE IN THIS INSTANCE.

[embedded content]

