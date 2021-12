The content originally appeared on: Grenada Broadcasting Network

In 2019 Trevern Robertson a US and Grenadian citizen pleaded guilty to forcing a five-year-old boy to perform oral sex on him while the boy was temporarily left in his care. He was fined only and required to pay compensation to the victim … then allowed to leave the state of Grenada.

Now he awaits his fate in the United States of America for the same crime committed.