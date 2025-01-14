News Americas, New York, NY, Mon. Jan. 27, 2025:A new luxury hotel is coming to the Caribbean and is set to open in 2028.

Mandarin Oriental Esencia, Puerto Rico. (Photo credit_Courtesy of Esencia)

The renowned Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is set to expand its presence in the Caribbean with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Esencia, Puerto Rico on the island’s southwestern coast at Boquerón Bay in Cabo Rojo. The luxury resort and branded residences will be the group’s third property in the region.

Part of Esencia, a new cosmopolitan coastal community developed by Reuben Brothers and Three Rules Capital, the resort will immerse guests and residents in the natural beauty of Puerto Rico’s pristine beaches, protected mangroves, and scenic lagoons. Boquerón Bay, known for its breathtaking coastline, vibrant gastronomy, and diverse wellness activities, provides an idyllic setting for the new development.

The resort will feature 106 elegantly designed rooms and suites, each offering a private balcony, terrace, or garden. Select suites will include plunge pools, while all private villas will boast their own pools for an elevated experience of relaxation and exclusivity.

Additionally, Mandarin Oriental Esencia will offer 83 luxurious residential villas nestled along the beach, hillsides, and cliffs of the property. Around 200 private residences will be housed in a series of six-story boutique buildings conveniently located near the community’s town center. Residents will have access to exclusive amenities and the hotel’s signature services, ensuring a seamless blend of comfort and sophistication.

The resort is set to deliver an exceptional culinary experience with five dining venues, including a beach club, poolside restaurant and bar, and a chic lounge bar.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental will provide a range of wellness and beauty treatments, featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center with an outdoor lap pool and a full-service beauty salon. Guests and residents will also have access to a variety of recreational activities, including a Rees Jones-designed 18-hole golf course, a children’s club, and an outdoor adventure center.

With its stunning indoor and outdoor spaces, the resort is poised to become a sought-after destination for weddings and special events.

The architectural design of Mandarin Oriental Esencia, Puerto Rico will be led by the acclaimed São Paulo-based firm Studio MK27, ensuring a blend of modern elegance and harmony with the island’s natural surroundings.

This exciting new addition to Puerto Rico’s luxury hospitality landscape is expected to redefine Caribbean opulence and offer guests an unforgettable experience of relaxation and refined living.