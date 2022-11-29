ABBA to host Male 13 and Under Basketball Workout Session

Tuesday 29th November 2022 (St John’s, Antigua) … While the opening of the ABBA Division two season is just days away, the focus of youths is still at the forefront of the Executive.

With that being said, the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association will tackle its national germination stage.

The Association is calling all 13 and under boys with a passion and desire for the game of basketball to participate in a pre-workout session on Thursday 1st December from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00p.m at the JSC Sports Complex.