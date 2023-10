The content originally appeared on: The Barnacle News

CALLING ALL FEMALE ENTREPRENEURS TO REGISTER FOR THE ACADEMY FOR WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS PROGRAMME !!!

REGISTRATION DEADLINE: NOVEMBER 05, 2023

Program launches on November 13th, 2023. Only available to women/female entrepreneurs across Grenada, Carriacou & Petite Martinique. The selected candidates will receive intensive training to provide them with the expertise needed for launching and maintaining a successful business. PLEASE CLICK HERE TO REGISTER