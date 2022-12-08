Access Financial Services appoints acting CEO Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

Access Financial Services has announced that Hugh Campbell will act in the capacity of CEO with responsibility for the day-to-day operations of the business.

Campbell, who has served on the Access Financial management team as collections and internal control manager since 2016, comes to the assignment with more than 28 years’ experience in the finance sector.

In addition to a wealth of experience, Campbell holds an MBA from the University of the West Indies, Mona; and a first degree in banking and financial services from the University of Technology Jamaica.

“Hugh has proven to be a tremendous asset to the business over the years and is among the top talent we have been developing as part of our robust succession plan. We look forward to his contribution in this new capacity and will be here to provide the support he needs to execute the strategy to grow this business for the benefit of not just our employees, but our shareholders as well,” said Marcus James, executive chairman of Access Financial.

The announcement comes days before Frederick Williams officially demits office. Williams resigned in October noting plans to pursue other opportunities outside of the company.

James said as CEO, Williams led the team with excellence, driving sales, piloting the organisation through the COVID-19 pandemic, and expanding the technological capacity of the business while championing the tenets of good corporate governance.

“We thank Frederick for his exemplary stewardship and for the value he brought to the business. The board and management team benefited from his expertise and a steady hand, and we have every reason to believe he will do well in the next leg of his professional journey,” said James.

The executive chairman confirmed that the Jamaica Stock Exchange and the Bank of Jamaica have been formally advised, which satisfies all regulatory and reporting obligations.

James and the management team have signalled their commitment to continue to run the business in a manner that will ensure stability for employees, value for customers and deliver maximum returns for its investors.

