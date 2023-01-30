Acting CoP Christopher vows: ‘All-out effort’ to solve murders

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher.

With 59 murders recorded for the month of January, so far, and ten murders recorded between Saturday and Sunday, acting Police Commissioner Erla Christopher says the police are working “assiduously” to try and solve them.

On Sunday afternoon 50-year-old Sherwin Bernard was shot dead at his business place the Savannah Bar and Mini-mart on the Toco Main Road, Vega de Oropouche, by a man pretending to be a customer.

In a media release late Sunday night, Christopher reassured the public that the police were working to solve the murders as investigators were following up on information.

Referring to the triple murder in Carapo on Saturday, Christopher said the police were paying attention to gang activities in that community and were “pursuing certain leads.”

In relation to the two sets of murders in Cunupia on Saturday, Christopher said information suggested there were connecting features as police suspect the same killers may be responsible for both incidents.

She also said the influx of illegal weapons into TT was a main priority of the authorities, noting that the police were not discouraged.

“We are not daunted by the unfortunate and disturbing spate of violence over this weekend.

“We will continue to intensify our crackdown on gangs to break the hold of the deadly gang culture and criminality, that leaves a trail of death and despair within our communities.

“What we may be witnessing is the storm before the calm, as the TTPS will continue to use its resources to suppress these gangs and other criminal activities.”

She added that the police would be relentless in their crime suppression operations.

Early on Saturday morning, Shaquille Ferdinand, 27 and Shaeed Jaboolal, 37, were shot dead at the Roxbury Bar, on the Southern Main Road, Cunupia.

Two women were also wounded in the attack.

On Saturday morning Nkosi Lewis, 28, was found with gunshot wounds on Small Street, Second Caledonia, Morvant.

Hours later on Saturday afternoon, brothers Curtis Dobson, 31 and Justin Paul, 25 and Paul’s girlfriend Shalini Shivanand, were gunned down in Rose Drive, Carapo.

At around 7.48 pm on Saturday, electrician Kervin Ramjattan, 35, Shawn Thomas, 37 and Jervon Ince, 20, were shot and killed at Hassarath Road, Cunupia.

